Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenya Records 213 More Cases

Kenya has recorded 213 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours from 6,024 samples, bringing the tally to 4,257.

The number of positive cases is high due to increased testing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

He added that reagents are now available, enabling them to carry out more tests a day.

Dr Aman also announced that 106 patients have been discharged raising the total recoveries 1,459, while the death toll rose to 117 after 10 people died in the last 24 hours.