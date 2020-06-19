Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenya Records 213 More Cases

18 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

Kenya has recorded 213 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours from 6,024 samples, bringing the tally to 4,257.

The number of positive cases is high due to increased testing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

He added that reagents are now available, enabling them to carry out more tests a day.

Dr Aman also announced that 106 patients have been discharged raising the total recoveries 1,459, while the death toll rose to 117 after 10 people died in the last 24 hours.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.