South Africa: Pro14 - Hope for Cheetahs, Kings to Get Back On the Park

South Africa's PRO14 outfits the Cheetahs and Southern Kings could continue their participation in the event later this year.

This follows Thursday's announcement that the PRO14 plans to resume in an abbreviated format, with Saturday 22 August identified as target restart date.

Via a press statement released on Thursday, SA Rugby said it would continue to work closely with the South African government in the coming months regarding a possible return to action.

The northern hemisphere showpiece was postponed indefinitely in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but after more than three months of inaction, organisers are hoping to conclude the 2019/20 season by mid-September.

"We hope to see the Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in the end of this season's PRO14, but there are many factors to take into consideration before we know how it will work," SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in the statement.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still rife in our country and the health and safety of South Africans remains the most important priority, which is why we continue to work with government and all the various stakeholders.

"We have to ensure we handle the return to train and eventually return to play in the best possible way. We'll only be able to play in local derbies, but nothing can happen before we can travel internally."

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie and his Kings counterpart Rob Kempson also shared their sentiments.

"Everyone is excited to get back on the field, but we realise there is a much bigger picture at play here and that it will take a long and careful process to reach that point as the players are still training individually," said Fourie.

"We are awaiting instructions from SA Rugby as to when we can return to training and the processes to follow in that regard. We have plans in place regarding what will be needed when we eventually start training again and we will adapt that accordingly when necessary."

Kempson added: "It would be fantastic to play again, and the players are understandably keen to get back on the field, but we are realistic in our expectations.

"We will take a very cautious approach, and as soon as we get the go-ahead from SA Rugby and government, we will start with the next stages of our preparation programme."

The planned return of the PRO14 includes derbies in South Africa, Italy and Scotland, and two rounds of pool matches yet to be determined in Ireland and Wales (on 22 and 29 August respectively), followed by the semi-finals and final early in September.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24