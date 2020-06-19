Angola: Religious Leaders Ready to Assist Luanda Government

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Leaders of various religious denominations in the province of Luanda Thursday showed willing to work with the governor, Joana Lina to improve the living conditions of the people and raise awareness of families for the prevention of the covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting with governor Joana Lina, religious leaders expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), in the various awareness campaigns conducted by the Government.

On the occasion, the representative of the Theosophical Spiritist Church, Suzete João, recognized that it is a great challenge to govern Luanda, emphasizing that it takes a lot of courage and hope to achieve success.

She said that the church will always be available to participate in the Government programs, in the sensitization of the populations for the rescue of moral and civic values, fight against corruption, domestic violence and against covid -19.

For priest António Bengui, the Catholic Church is available to collaborate in matters of common interest, "because they are to serve the citizen and will continue to pray for the governor to continue to receive wisdom in managing the new mission.

The Secretary General of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA), Deolinda Teca, expressed the willingness of the institution she directs for the welfare of communities.

"CICA is a partner of the Angolan government, that is why they can always count on our support to improve the governance of the province," she said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.