Angola: Religious Leaders Ready to Assist Luanda Government

Luanda — Leaders of various religious denominations in the province of Luanda Thursday showed willing to work with the governor, Joana Lina to improve the living conditions of the people and raise awareness of families for the prevention of the covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting with governor Joana Lina, religious leaders expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), in the various awareness campaigns conducted by the Government.

On the occasion, the representative of the Theosophical Spiritist Church, Suzete João, recognized that it is a great challenge to govern Luanda, emphasizing that it takes a lot of courage and hope to achieve success.

She said that the church will always be available to participate in the Government programs, in the sensitization of the populations for the rescue of moral and civic values, fight against corruption, domestic violence and against covid -19.

For priest António Bengui, the Catholic Church is available to collaborate in matters of common interest, "because they are to serve the citizen and will continue to pray for the governor to continue to receive wisdom in managing the new mission.

The Secretary General of the Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA), Deolinda Teca, expressed the willingness of the institution she directs for the welfare of communities.

"CICA is a partner of the Angolan government, that is why they can always count on our support to improve the governance of the province," she said.