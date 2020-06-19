Angola: Coach Macanga Says Ready for Big Challenges

Luanda — After four seasons in the service of Recreativo do Libolo, three as an assistant and one as main coach André Macanga says he has accumulated skills that make him ready for big flights.

The former defensive midfielder said in an interview with ANGOP on Thursday that the passage as an assistant coach to the national soccer team, where he performed as acting coach for four matches between 2016 and 2017, also contributed to the experience he has today.

"After the end of my career as a player, I began to attend training as a coach, with courses in Brazil and Portugal, having reached level II of the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA)," he said.

Speaking about the end of his contract with Recreativo do Libolo, a club that ended in 7th place in the National Championship of the 1st Division "Girabola2019/20, he said that he leaves with the spirit of duty fulfilled and waiting for a phone call for other challenges.

He said he was hired as head coach at a time when the team was going through huge financial difficulties, but still did his job with professionalism.

The player said he had met with the management of the Kwanza Sul club and that it was very important to hear words of encouragement about his work, and the opening of a day to return to the club, where he leaves good working relations and friendship.