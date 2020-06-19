Angola: Coach Macanga Says Ready for Big Challenges

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After four seasons in the service of Recreativo do Libolo, three as an assistant and one as main coach André Macanga says he has accumulated skills that make him ready for big flights.

The former defensive midfielder said in an interview with ANGOP on Thursday that the passage as an assistant coach to the national soccer team, where he performed as acting coach for four matches between 2016 and 2017, also contributed to the experience he has today.

"After the end of my career as a player, I began to attend training as a coach, with courses in Brazil and Portugal, having reached level II of the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA)," he said.

Speaking about the end of his contract with Recreativo do Libolo, a club that ended in 7th place in the National Championship of the 1st Division "Girabola2019/20, he said that he leaves with the spirit of duty fulfilled and waiting for a phone call for other challenges.

He said he was hired as head coach at a time when the team was going through huge financial difficulties, but still did his job with professionalism.

The player said he had met with the management of the Kwanza Sul club and that it was very important to hear words of encouragement about his work, and the opening of a day to return to the club, where he leaves good working relations and friendship.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.