Angola: Zaire Government in Favour of Resuming Classes

Mbanza Kongo — The governor of northern Zaire province, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Thursday expressed his support for the resumption of classes in the 2nd Cycle of Secondary Education and Higher Education.

In a statement to Angop, the governor said he suggested this to the Government, in the recent teleconference that addressed this issue, with the Minister of State for Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira. In his opinion, students of the 2nd Cycle and Higher Education are aware of the measures to prevent covid-19 pandemic, unlike children of the 1st Level, so he considers premature the opening of classes for the elementary cycles, where the children are. "Zaire is in favour of delaying the resumption of classes at the first level and is against postponing the 2020 school year," said Pedro Makita Júlia, who guarantees the creation of biosafety conditions in the region's schools. The 2020 school year has been interrupted since March, in compliance with the measures to combat and control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which have been imposed by the state of emergency in the country on successive occasions. The 2020 school year began in Zaire with 174,466 pupils in general education, an additional 8,630 compared to 2019.