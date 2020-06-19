Angola: Zaire Government in Favour of Resuming Classes

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The governor of northern Zaire province, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Thursday expressed his support for the resumption of classes in the 2nd Cycle of Secondary Education and Higher Education.

In a statement to Angop, the governor said he suggested this to the Government, in the recent teleconference that addressed this issue, with the Minister of State for Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira. In his opinion, students of the 2nd Cycle and Higher Education are aware of the measures to prevent covid-19 pandemic, unlike children of the 1st Level, so he considers premature the opening of classes for the elementary cycles, where the children are. "Zaire is in favour of delaying the resumption of classes at the first level and is against postponing the 2020 school year," said Pedro Makita Júlia, who guarantees the creation of biosafety conditions in the region's schools. The 2020 school year has been interrupted since March, in compliance with the measures to combat and control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which have been imposed by the state of emergency in the country on successive occasions. The 2020 school year began in Zaire with 174,466 pupils in general education, an additional 8,630 compared to 2019.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.