Angola: Official Advocates Realignment of NGO Activities

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The vice-governor of Huambo province for the Political, Social and Economic sector, José Cornélio, Thursday, defended the realignment of the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), according to the current needs of the population.

Speaking at the 1st meeting of the local Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality and the national and foreign NGOs operating in this region, he highlighted that the current context of the country and the world, in general, requires the realignment of programs, as well as some aspects in management policy and internal organization. "We have to organise ourselves, align the working environment and coordinate the actions at community level, as the final recipient of the actions, whether they are from the government, general state administration bodies or non-governmental organisations is the communities", he stressed. In this way, the vice-governor of Huambo enhanced the actions that have been developed by Non-Governmental Organizations at the level of that province, including access to drinking water, agricultural means and advocacy. He stressed that the work that these institutions have been doing in Huambo is acceptable, and their areas of intervention are aligned with the National Development Plan, a fact that pleases the Government.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.