Angola: Official Advocates Realignment of NGO Activities

Huambo — The vice-governor of Huambo province for the Political, Social and Economic sector, José Cornélio, Thursday, defended the realignment of the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), according to the current needs of the population.

Speaking at the 1st meeting of the local Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality and the national and foreign NGOs operating in this region, he highlighted that the current context of the country and the world, in general, requires the realignment of programs, as well as some aspects in management policy and internal organization. "We have to organise ourselves, align the working environment and coordinate the actions at community level, as the final recipient of the actions, whether they are from the government, general state administration bodies or non-governmental organisations is the communities", he stressed. In this way, the vice-governor of Huambo enhanced the actions that have been developed by Non-Governmental Organizations at the level of that province, including access to drinking water, agricultural means and advocacy. He stressed that the work that these institutions have been doing in Huambo is acceptable, and their areas of intervention are aligned with the National Development Plan, a fact that pleases the Government.