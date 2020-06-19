Namibia: 35 Percent Gets Primary Pupils Through

Private and public schools have been directed to allow pupils in Grades 1 to 9 to proceed to the next grade if they get an average of 35% during this academic year.

In a circular yesterday afternoon, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture spokesperson Absalom Absalom said the National Examinations, Assessment and Certification Board met on 12 May 2020 and approved the relaxation of the minimum promotion requirements for Grades 1 to 9 from 40% to 35%.

He said this is in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.

"This relaxation replaced the promotion requirements in the National Promotion Policy Guide for Primary 2020 and the national Promotion Policy Guide for Secondary 2018, and it is valid for the 2020 academic year only," he said.

Absalom said the idea is to avoid allowing pupils to repeat grades, but should it be that a child fails to meet the 35% requirement and it is certain they will benefit from repeating a year, then so it shall be.

"A pupil may repeat twice in the junior primary phase, twice in senior primary phase and once in the junior secondary phase," he said.

Toini Nauyoma, president of the Teacher's Union of Namibia, said they had suggested to the education ministry in April to defer the academic year and allow teachers to teach pupils what they critically needed to know in this academic year.

She said if pupils are not allowed to have some sort of bridging course, the quality of their education would be affected.

The secretary general of the Namibia National Teacher's Union, Loide Shaanika, was not aware of the circular when called for comment yesterday and said they had not been consulted about the decision.