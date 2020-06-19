Namibia: NTA Exempts Employers From Levy

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has exempted employers from paying the vocational education and training levy for July and August this year.

According to NTA chief executive officer, Jerry Beukes, the authority extended this waiver to cushion businesses against the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the already depressed economy. Beukes said the exemption comes after a recommendation by the NTA board to the minister of higher education Itah Kandjii-Murangi and finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi in line with the Vocational Education Training Act.

"The reprieve will amount to a reduction of approximately N$65 million in projected income from the collection of levies, for the 2020/21 financial year.

"This reduction will not adversely impact the ongoing implementation of strategic transformation and expansion interventions in the vocation and education training sector, nor will it affect the sustainability of the vocational education training levy programme," Beukes added.

He added that the NTA and the two ministries believe this measure will reduce pressure on the cash flow of levy-paying employers.

However, he added that employers must continue submitting payroll declarations for the two months of exemption.

"This reprieve does not include the writing off of any outstanding penalties and interest.

To prevent further accumulation thereof, employers are encouraged to settle such arrears," he explained.

He also said the NTA appreciates those registered employers who had submitted employer training grant claims for the 2019/20 financial year.