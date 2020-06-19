Namibia: Water Leaks Cost Keetmanshoop N$16m in 2018

The southern town of Keetmanshoop has in the past lost 120 cubic metres of water per hour. This added up to a loss of N$16 million in 2018.

A French environmental consultancy, with funding from the French government, conducted a study revealing this.

The study focussed on the sustained and optimal performance of the water supply grid.

The project involved the use of diagnostic analysis and preparation of the master plan for the town's distribution network at a cost of N$12 million.

It stems from a memorandum of understanding the French firm and NamWater had signed to ensure sustainable water supply to the southern town.

According to the findings of the study, less than 0, 2% of the water network is renewed annually and maintenance work is given very low priority.

This is due to financial constraints and insufficiently trained municipal workers.

The study states no leak detection campaigns have been carried out before the study, and as a result leaks would remain unattended for weeks.

NamWater benefited from the study since a Geographical Information System (GIS) was set up to locate leaks, and a technical tender for the renewal of the conveyance pipeline was developed.

The 35 km-pipeline renewal would cost around N$113 million, the diagnosis report states.

Additionally the town benefited through state-of-the-art equipment provided by the French company Altereo to detect leakages as well as training for managers on leak detection.

Altereo, according to the study report, developed and implemented the GIS for the Keetmanshoop municipality.

The report states Keetmanshoop has reduced leaks by 16,2% since the study was commenced.

It also recommended a 2020-2040 water master plan for the town, which would cost N$135 million.