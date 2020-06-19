Namibia: Bank Windhoek Reduces Rates

19 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

A bank Windhoek home or general loan will cost 0,25% less from next week.

This is in response to the announcement by the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate on 17 June.

Households and businesses can now borrow at a cheaper rate, while those paying off loans monthly can spare few cents.

"Bank Windhoek hereby confirms the reduction of its prime lending rate by 0,25% from 8% to 7,75%," the bank announced.

The mortgage lending rate (home loan rate) will decrease from 9% to 8,75%.

Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek, said "the possibility of more cuts cannot be ruled out at this point".

Kruger said the relief expected from lower monthly premiums on outstanding debt will add a few cents to the disposable income of households and perhaps see some recovery in economic activity.

"We expect that the benefit from the sharp cuts will gradually alleviate the debt burden of our clients," he said.

The interest rate changes will be effective from Tuesday, 23 June.

