Uganda: Top Clubs Ask Fufa to Defer League Reforms

The 14 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) clubs are calling on Fufa to first pause their proposed reforms and instead focus on streamlining the existing competition strategy.

Fufa in March proposed a list of reforms they would love implemented to professionalize the league, with 2020/21 being the transition season.

Standout in the reforms is the topflight clubs reducing from 16 to 12 and each having an U20 team to feature in the new Reserve League.

Presenting on behalf of 14 club chairmen/representatives at Fufa House in Mengo yesterday, KCCA vice chairman Aggrey Ashaba said the reforms would see among other things unfair determination of winners because of the new three rounds, as well more clubs relegated.

"First of, what are we solving? What are our challenges as clubs?" submitted Ashaba, "Our challenges are in finance, governance, refereeing and communication." "We are, therefore, asking for Fufa's help in stadium investments, creativity in prize money and streamlining of governance.

"We also need to rework the business model of the league and more importantly, reform refereeing by UPL contracting a legal entity that will be accountable for their work. Therefore, we are calling on Fufa to stay reforms and review UPL strategic plan."

Roles allocation

The clubs also concurred that the UPL board chairman should automatically be the third vice president at the Fufa executive, and that they would appoint the CEO.

UPL board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo agreed with Ashaba's presentation. "We have a strategic plan for the league whose draft is in your pockets that needs you all to fine tune and ensure it speaks to the reforms."

Fufa president Moses Magogo denied the federation is suffocating the league, and emphasized the need for UPL club chairmen to protect their brand after weeks of acrimony between the FA and clubs.

"About the decision on the reforms, as the executive we have heard this," said Magogo, "Allow us also receive consultations from other stakeholders.

"We are taking these reforms very seriously, and we shall not take a decision until we come back with answers on discussion over the matters that have been raised.

"You can see, maybe they (clubs) have a different way of looking at it which we may not look at.

"Eventually when we come up with a final decision, it must have been thoroughly discussed by everybody."

CLUBS REPRESENTED

*Ronald Mutebi - Bright Stars chairman

*Mwine Mpaka - Mbarara City chairman

*Bernard Atiku - Onduparaka patron

*Hannington Muhanguzi - MYDA CEO

*Ronald Barete - Bul chairman

*Aggrey Ashaba - KCCA v/c.man

*Shawn Mubiru - SC Villa CEO

*Hassan Lule - Wakiso Giants rep

*Dinah Nyago - Busoga Utd chairperson

*Reuben Mubiru - Kyetume rep

*Moses Kaduyu - URA Secretary

*George Mulindwa - Vipers SC chairman

*Francis Kidega - Police CEO

*Florence Nakiwala - Express board member