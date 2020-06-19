Namibia: Scramble for Windhoek Starts ... As AR Moves to Register Organisation

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said the application submitted by the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Wednesday was not to register the movement as a political party, but as an organisation.

If approved, the Affirmative Repositioning movement will take part in the upcoming regional and local authority elections.

AR leader Job Ampunda this week shared a one-page statement from the ECN in which Mujoro says the AR's application is receiving "attention" and that the commission will give the movement feedback in due course. Amupanda last year vowed to battle it out for the Windhoek mayoral position.

The movement indicated earlier this year it would also field candidates for the upcoming elections across Namibia's 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities in line with its plan of "putting Namibia under construction".

Namibia's electoral law provides for political parties, registered organisations and rate payers' associations to field candidates for the regional and local authority council elections. In addition, as per the Constitution, Namibians who are 21 years or older are eligible to run for regional and local authority positions.

According to the AR chairperson for Windhoek, Nathanael Kalola, the movement's application only pertains to the capital, where the AR wants to take part in local authority elections.

"It's not a political party. We want to register an organisation as provided for by section 148 of the electoral law of 2014," he said.

"We have submitted our application on 12 June and it's being reviewed by the ECN. We hope the process will not take too long," he said.

According to the Electoral Act of 2014, an organisation or association that wishes to contest local authority elections must apply at the commission to register as an organisation for that purpose in respect of the local authority it wishes to contest.

The law also stipulates the application should be accompanied by written proof of the applicant's objects, a copy of the applicant's constitution, and a declaration signed by at least 250 members whose names appear on the local authority's voters' register.

- additional reporting by Sakeus Iikela