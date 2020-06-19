Kenya: Stray Lion Kills 3 Cows in Kwale, Injures Several Others

Fear has gripped some villages in Kwale County after a stray lion killed livestock.

Kenya Wildlife Service community warden Edward Karanja said three cows have been killed in Sagalato and Boyana villages while several others were injured in Shimba Hills.

He said they received reports from locals who spotted footprints believed to be of a lion and swung into action.

TRACK LION

"We have been able to verify the footprints to be that of a lion after receiving information from the villagers," he said.

He said KWS officers have been deployed to track the lion.

"We are aware there could be a lion and our officers are on the ground to try to track the animal and we are also setting up traps to capture the lion," he said.

The warden, however, cautioned Mivumoni residents, who now live in fear, to be careful.

Mr Norman Wambua of Mivumoni village said his cow was attacked and seriously injured by the lion. Area Chief Thomas Ngangi said that a stray lion has been roaming in the villages.

LIVESTOCK KILLED

"We have received reports that locals from Shimba Hills, Kigombero, Mafini, and Majoreni to had their livestock killed while others were injured by a lion," he said.

Vanga residents raised an alarm a week ago after spotting footprints believed to be of a lion in the mangrove forest.

Mr Jackson Nyawa said fishermen on a fishing expedition stumbled upon the footprints of a lion, sparking fear among the residents.