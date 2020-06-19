Kenya: Stray Lion Kills 3 Cows in Kwale, Injures Several Others

19 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Fadhili Fredrick

Fear has gripped some villages in Kwale County after a stray lion killed livestock.

Kenya Wildlife Service community warden Edward Karanja said three cows have been killed in Sagalato and Boyana villages while several others were injured in Shimba Hills.

He said they received reports from locals who spotted footprints believed to be of a lion and swung into action.

TRACK LION

"We have been able to verify the footprints to be that of a lion after receiving information from the villagers," he said.

He said KWS officers have been deployed to track the lion.

"We are aware there could be a lion and our officers are on the ground to try to track the animal and we are also setting up traps to capture the lion," he said.

The warden, however, cautioned Mivumoni residents, who now live in fear, to be careful.

Mr Norman Wambua of Mivumoni village said his cow was attacked and seriously injured by the lion. Area Chief Thomas Ngangi said that a stray lion has been roaming in the villages.

LIVESTOCK KILLED

"We have received reports that locals from Shimba Hills, Kigombero, Mafini, and Majoreni to had their livestock killed while others were injured by a lion," he said.

Vanga residents raised an alarm a week ago after spotting footprints believed to be of a lion in the mangrove forest.

Mr Jackson Nyawa said fishermen on a fishing expedition stumbled upon the footprints of a lion, sparking fear among the residents.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.