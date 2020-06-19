Kenya: Coaching Legends Mwarangu, Mulwa in Dire Straits

18 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Celebrated long-serving former Kenya "Hit Squad" head coach Peter Mwarangu is ailing and his relatives have appealed for help.

Mwarangu, 79, was part of Kenya's 1968 Mexico Olympics team and went on to be head coach for more than 40 years leading team to the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, All Africa Games and many others invitational tournaments.

His punching power has been reduced by illness and he's is now a pale shadow of former self.

Mwarangu, who is also the founder of the Kenya Prisons Boxing Club, is unable to walk and needs assistance from an aide.

The tale of national sports coaches ailing and living in abject poverty has continued to grab headlines lately.

Reports this week emerged that celebrated former Harambee Stars head coach Marshall Mulwa, 75, is now living in poverty in iron sheet house in Kitengela.

The German-trained coach now depends on handouts from well-wishers for survival and is unable to pay a house rent of Sh3,000.

Mulwa guided Harambee Stars to a hat-trick of victories in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup from 1981 to 1983.

Mwarangu retired from the Kenya Prisons Service at the rank of Senior Superintendent in 1996.

According to boxing referee Steve Ndung'u, Mwarangu needs immediate medical attention.

"He is in bad shape. He can't do normal personal chores and now needs assistance of close relatives," said Ndung'u who is the 2019 boxing referee of the year.

Mwarangu started at bantamweight and is credited with defeating Kenya's best most decorated boxer, Philip Waruinge, in the ring.

"Beating Waruinge was one of my best feelings in my long career in boxing," Mwarangu once said in an interview.

Waruinge was a national champion.

