Kenya: Gor, Leopards Hope for Fresh Start With Betsafe Millions

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia believe their new sponsorship deal with Bet High Kenya Limited, through their leading brand Betsafe, will ease the burden of paying salaries for the two football giants and help them stamp their authority in continental competitions.

Gor, who are record Kenyan Premier League champions, will get Sh55 million per season while Leopards will receive Sh40 million in the three-year sponsorship.

The deal was announced on Thursday through a press statement by Bet High Kenya's Public Relations and Partner Manager Tom Bwana.

This will be the second time the eternal rivals will be jointly sponsored by a gaming firm after their previous partnership with SportPesa.

CONTINENTAL GLORY

Gor's assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala says with financial stability, K'Ogalo will be a force to reckon with in African football.

Ngala also says Gor has excelled during previous sponsorships and the main aim of the management is now to ensure the team wins continental accolades.

"We have dominated the domestic league since we entered a partnership with Tuzo, then came SportPesa and now Betsafe.

OPERATIONAL COSTS

"Our focus now turns to doing well in the Caf competitions to regain our lost glory. It is possible now that our financial burden has be uplifted a bit through this sponsorship," Ngala told Nation Sport.

On the sponsorship, Ngala assured that the money would be well accounted for and used in operational costs and paying players' salaries.

"When you get sponsorship, you look at your status first. This money will go into operational costs and part of it to what we owe players.

"It has come at the right time and we look forward to better economic times," added Ngala.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier recently acknowledged that the club owes playing unit and technical bench five months' salary arrears.

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma says with the sponsorship, Ingwe can attract talented players and challenge Gor Mahia for the league title next season.

"We are delighted on this sponsorship for the top two teams. The clubs were crumbling financially and some players had shown signs of leaving.

"As Leopards we want to use this sponsorship to challenge for the KPL title," said the 2001 KPL player of the year award winner.

FINANCIAL STABILITY

The former Kenya international, however, called on Gor and Leopards to also use the sponsorship to engage in activities which can make them self-reliant in future.

"Sponsorship is motivational to the team and at the same time an eye opener to the clubs to strategise on how to remain financially stable so as to avoid financial crisis like when SportPesa left," added Juma.

To K'Ogalo, this would be third major sponsorship in a span of nine years.

In 2018, SportPesa sponsored Gor and Leopards to the tune of Sh198 million and Sh156 million, respectively.

In 2011, Brookside Dairies through their brand, Tuzo sponsored K'Ogalo to the tune of Sh38 million in a two-year deal. The company later extended the sponsorship for one year and added another Sh29 million before it exited in 2014.

It is during Tuzo sponsorship that Gor Mahia won the league in 2013 to end an 18 years drought. The previous year K'Ogalo had lost the league narrowly to Tusker on the last day after failing to secure a win against Thika United at Nairobi's City stadium.

K'Ogalo were on the verge of wining their seventh title in a span of 10 years before coronavirus halted the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and other sporting competitions. The team has dominated the domestic scene throughout the two different sponsorships.

In 2018, the club reached Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals where they were edged out by Moroccan giants RS Berkane 7-1 on aggregate.

While Gor Mahia has a wage bill of Sh5.5 million a month their arch rivals who have not won KPL title since 1998 have a much lower figure which is Sh4.5 million.