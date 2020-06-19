Ethiopia: Number of Ethiopians Needing Emergency Aid Increases to Over 16 Million

opinion

The government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners released this week a revised 2020 humanitarian requirement, outlining additional humanitarian priorities since the release of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan in January.

The joint government and humanitarian partners' document is targeting 16.5 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of USD 1.65 billion, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairssaid.

The joint government and humanitarian partners' document released on January 28 targeted seven million people with emergency food and non-food assistance and was estimated to cost USD one billion.

Beneficiaries of the humanitarian support were reduced from the 8.3 million people targeted at the beginning of 2019, which the UN hailed was "a result of better targeting of the most acute needs this year." The joint document is now revised to USD 1.65 billion targeting 16.5 million people.

"The spike in humanitarian needs is mainly due to COVID-19-related multi-sector impact. USD 506 million of the USD 1.65 billion revised requirement is for COVID-19 impact response. (FBC)

AfDB grants USD 1.2 mln for Ethiopia-Sudan railway study

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a USD 1.2 million grant to Ethiopia to finance a feasibility study for construction of a standard-gauge railway link between Ethiopia and Sudan.

The railway line will link Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Khartoum in Sudan, with an extension to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, according to Logistics Update Africa.

The route, agreed by both governments, stretches 1,522 kilometres between Addis Ababa and Port Sudan.

The grant, from the African Development Fund, the bank's concessional-rate lending arm, would cover 35 percent of the total estimated USD 3.4 million cost of the study.

The remaining funding will be provided by the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF) in the form of a USD-2-million grant, and by a contribution of USD 100,000 each from the two countries involved. The financing was approved in January.

The two-year, comprehensive feasibility study will assess the proposed project's technical, economic, environmental and social viability, as well as alternative financing arrangements, including a public-private partnership (PPP). (Logistics Update Africa)

Ethiopia set to produce over 5 mln face masks a day

Ethiopia will start to produce 5.5 million face masks per day to ease the growing demand for face masks as the spread of COVID-19 surges.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry told ENA that some 67 textile factories will soon start production of 5.5 million face masks a day for social care.

Face coverings on public areas and transport has become mandatory in Ethiopia to help stop the transmission of coronavirus as more people got infected with the virus.

Communication Director-Genaral at Ministry, Wondimu Flate said about 67 textile factories in the country have selected to enter into full production of face masks to meet the demand.

Various Industrial Parks have already engaged on production of face masks, he said adding that manufacturing companies at Hawasa Industrial Park are making 10,000 face masks per day with a plan to increase to 50,000 on daily basis.

"We identified textile companies that can produce about 5.5 million masks a day. They already started production and are striving to advance their capacity," he said. (ENA)Editorial chat

Nation secures USD 2.4 bln from export in 10 months

Ethiopia has earned USD 2.4 billion from export trade during the past ten months of this Ethiopian budget year, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Ministry Communication Director-General, Wondimu Flate told ENA that the revenue earned has increased by USD 271 million as compared to same period last year.

Coffee, flowers, horticulture, oilseed, textile, gold, and meat are the major items exported to the international market during the stated period.

According to Wondimu, the newly introduced Export Trade Administration and Contract Regulation that obliges exporters to declare the amount of export item, buyer, estimated price as well as date of export have contributed to the increase in revenue.

"Exporters registered under the ministry are now obliged to sign a contract document that clearly shows date of export, amount of product and estimated price. Based on these information, the ministry will send a letter to the National Bank of Ethiopia as well as to Customs and Revenues Commission in order to have oversight of the transaction," he stated. (ENA)