Rwanda: Rayon Sign Togolese Striker Harlley

Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley Nyarko from American side Las Vegas Lights ahead of the 2020-21 season.

It is reported that Harlley, 27, is a nephew to former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor.

#BREAKING: Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley. pic.twitter.com/cDo9zyKTeT

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) June 19, 2020

In a short video announcing his signing on Friday, Harlley said: "Hey Rayon Sports fans, I am happy to sign for you. See you next season, let's make history together. Ciao!"

He previously played for the FC Santa Clarita, Atlanta Silverbacks, Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Georgia Revolution FC - all in the United States.

Nine-time champions Rayon look to rebuild and certainly have a lot to do with their squad that lacks in many positions following the departures of most of its key players.

Former skipper Eric Rutanga and right-back Eric Iradukunda crossed to rivals Police, while goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and left-back Eric Irambona were signed at SC Kiyovu. Midfielder Fabrice Mugheni has also since left the club while Ghana-born striker Michael Sarpong was released in April.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:Rayon SportsMichael SarpongEric RutangaYves KimenyiAlex Harlley NyarkoFabrice MugheniEric IrambonaEric Iradukunda