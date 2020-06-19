Rwanda: Rayon Sign Togolese Striker Harlley

19 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley Nyarko from American side Las Vegas Lights ahead of the 2020-21 season.

It is reported that Harlley, 27, is a nephew to former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor.

In a short video announcing his signing on Friday, Harlley said: "Hey Rayon Sports fans, I am happy to sign for you. See you next season, let's make history together. Ciao!"

He previously played for the FC Santa Clarita, Atlanta Silverbacks, Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Georgia Revolution FC - all in the United States.

Nine-time champions Rayon look to rebuild and certainly have a lot to do with their squad that lacks in many positions following the departures of most of its key players.

Former skipper Eric Rutanga and right-back Eric Iradukunda crossed to rivals Police, while goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and left-back Eric Irambona were signed at SC Kiyovu. Midfielder Fabrice Mugheni has also since left the club while Ghana-born striker Michael Sarpong was released in April.

