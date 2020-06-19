Rwanda: Rayon Sign Togolese Striker Harlley

Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley Nyarko from American side Las Vegas Lights ahead of the 2020-21 season.
It is reported that Harlley, 27, is a nephew to former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor.
#BREAKING: Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley. pic.twitter.com/cDo9zyKTeT
- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) June 19, 2020
In a short video announcing his signing on Friday, Harlley said: "Hey Rayon Sports fans, I am happy to sign for you. See you next season, let's make history together. Ciao!"
He previously played for the FC Santa Clarita, Atlanta Silverbacks, Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Georgia Revolution FC - all in the United States.
Nine-time champions Rayon look to rebuild and certainly have a lot to do with their squad that lacks in many positions following the departures of most of its key players.
Former skipper Eric Rutanga and right-back Eric Iradukunda crossed to rivals Police, while goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and left-back Eric Irambona were signed at SC Kiyovu. Midfielder Fabrice Mugheni has also since left the club while Ghana-born striker Michael Sarpong was released in April.
