Tanzania: Police Holding Man for Serial Defiling of Three Daughters

19 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Bunda — Police are holding a man over allegations that he has been repeatedly defiling his own three daughters for years.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl and a Standard Five pupil, is pregnant.

The Bunda District Commissioner, Ms Lydia Bupilipili, said on Wednesday that district authorities were working hard to establish circumstances and the motive behind the shocking alleged defilement of the minors.

"It is a shameful, unethical and disparaging incident," she said.The Mara Regional Police boss, Daniel Shillah, confirmed the arrest, saying the matter was reported at a police station on June 16, 2020.

"The suspect who has only been identified as MIchael will be arraigned today to answer to charges related to incest among others," he said.

Michael's wife, Gaudensia, said she had been aware that her husband had been raping their daughters but she decided not to report the issue for fear of destroying her marriage and humiliating her own husband.It was until one of the girls got pregnant that the issue became talk of the town.

"When the girl went to school, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Questioned on who was responsible for the pregnancy, she said, 'it was her own father' and that's how everyone came to know about it," she said.Ms Gaudensia said one day she found her husband naked with one of their daughters on bed.

"One day, I found him naked in bed with one of our three daughters. He asked for forgiveness from me which I offered... After impregnating one of the daughters, he shifted to another daughter (name withheld)," she said.

A social welfare officer at Bunda, Bonji Bugene, said cases of incest were on the rise in the region but most families had chosen to remain quite.

"Silencing these issues would not help matters," he said."Even when we finally come to know about the incidents, people still are not willing to give evidence in court," he said.

Ms Lucy John, the director for a Mwanza-based Solution on Gender Based Violence, said they were making a close follow-up on the issue.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.