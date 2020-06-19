Tanzania: COVID-19 to Delay Bank of Tanzania New Payment System

19 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has pushed back the rolling out of the Tanzania Instant Pay-ment System (TIPS) to end of this year due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The implementation of the system was initially scheduled to start this month. BoT director of the Nation-al Payment System Bernard Dadi told The Citizen that they had to dissolve the team that was implementing the project following the Covid-19 pandemic and recruit a new one.

However, he declined to elaborate how Covid-19 affected the team to that point.

"Following recruitment of the new team, we can no longer launch the system as was earlier planned in June this year, and instead we aim to launch it at the end of the year," he stressed.

He said preparations for the use of the system that will operate in card-based payments, mobile banking, e-economy schemes and internet banking was first put underway in June 2018.It is slated to be rolled over to financial products and service providers by June this year.

The new automated payment system will connect different payment system providers in cost effective and secured manner. The new off the shelf system went live in February 2019.

It is a single instant payment platform that will connect different payment system providers in cost effective and secured manner.The system will reduce the need to use cash for assorted transactions in the economy.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.