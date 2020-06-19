Tanzania: Lady Jaydee - On Turning 41 and Learning From Past Mistakes

Lady Jaydee has already cemented her status as an icon in Tanzania's music industry. With a career that spans over 2 decades in the industry, most of which have been enjoyed at the top of her game, there is little doubt that she's paved the way for other women to also engage in music.

Unlike other artistes who've fallen from the face of the earth after gaining fame, Jaydee has maintained her status by forging a uniquely consistence path in the entertainment industry, and through it all she's had to battle some roadblocks cast her way.

Another milestone was achieved earlier this week as she celebrated turning 41 years old. Whereas she has plenty to celebrate in her personal life and career, the Bongo Flava legendary musician used the opportunity to clear the air over reports that she is back together with her ex-husband, popular radio presenter Gardner Habash.

The two were a famous couple in the country and the dissolution of their marriage was met with mixed feelings. After the divorce Jaydee moved on and at one point revealed that she has a new boyfriend, which explains why she had been travelling so much to Switzerland before the coronavirus pandemic grounded travel.

However, unlike in her previous relationship with Nigerian ex-lover Spicy, Lady Jaydee says she won't be engaging in public display of affection with her new catch.

"Uswizi yupo mpenzi wangu kule lakini kwa sasa nimeshindwa kwenda sababu ya Corona. Nimejifunza na sitaki tena kuweka mahusiano yangu wazi maana mara nyingine watu wanataka umaarufu tu," she said.

Also Read

Shilole: I wanted to be a pilot

Common childhood illnesses: How to spot them

How this pandemic has affected African girl-child differently

Lady Jaydee introduced Spicy to the world in December 2016 just months after finalizing her divorce from Gardner, by posting several intimate pictures of themselves on social media.

She would later reveal that they met in South Africa, exchanged contacts and started keeping tabs before they eventually started going out.

However, after about a year of dating, reports emerged that the two were no longer together. But Lady Jaydee was quick to deny the rumours which were fast-spreading, mostly centred on claims that they hadn't been together for some time due to work-related issues. However, the latest revelations appear to confirm that wasn't the case.

Failed marriage

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A few months later, Jaydee started being spotted together with Gardner. Jaydee and Gardner were together for 15 years, including 11 years as a married couple.

Lady Jaydee married Gardner in 2005 having dated for four years. Their marriage collapsed 11 years later and divorce was finalized in 2016.

A video of her together with Gardener and Harmonize in studio few months ago is what caused further ripples online with many concluding that the reports were actually true that the two had gotten back together.

But while responding to blogger Sam Misago back then, Lay Jaydee said she and Gardner were just good friends and nothing much.

"Hivi watu mkiwa mumeachana mnatakiwa mpigane mikuki, muwe maadui. Tunaongea na kazi ikitokea tunafanya," she said.

Jaydee is currently gearing towards releasing her 8th studio album to celebrate two decades in the music industry.