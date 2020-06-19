Tunisia: Al Joumhouri Denounces Ongoing Wage Levies

Tunis/Tunisia — Al Joumhouri party denounced on Thursday the ongoing mandatory levies on wages and retirement pensions since 2018, with no prior agreement, describing this measure as "abusive" as it violates the rights of wage-earners and retirees.

"Wage-earners must not pay the bill of this crisis provoked by the financial imbalance of social funds," the party warned in a press release, calling on the government to take a fresh approach to reform social security and solve the crisis of social funds.

For this party, the funding sources of the social funds should not be in any way dependent on the contributions of employees and pensioners, inviting the government to diversify the funds' sources of support and financing as part of a well-defined contractual plan.