Kenya: Clubs Welcome KVF's Move to Annul Season

Team managers of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League clubs have welcomed the cancellation of this year's season by the local body.

The season, which had served off in February with the Nyeri leg, was to run until July as opposed to November as part of concerted efforts by the federation to align its competitions with the international FIVB calendar.

KVF had suspended the league indefinitely in March following outbreak of Covid-19 virus.

KVF National Executive Committee met at the weekend via a Zoom meeting and unanimously decided to cancel the first leg results and the season altogether.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) team manager Alfred Chedotum noted the move was timely.

"There is nothing more the federation could have done. We have written to the management-our sponsors to inform them of the federation's decision to call off the league and they have bought the decision," said Chedotum.

"My players (men and women) are training individually and we are keen to make amends ahead of next season."

KDF men's team finished fourth in the end of season play-offs last year behind Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and General Service Unit (GSU) in that order while their women counterparts did not qualify for the event.

Champions GSU team manager Nicholas Kimeli said they had no choice but to abide by the federation's decision.

"It was only fair. However, what happens to players who were not contracted by respective clubs but rely on league matches allowance? They are vulnerable and their well being is at stake," posed Kimeli.

Kenya Prisons who have six teams in the league agreed with federation's decision but decried accountability.

"It is a good move but how are we going to account for last season's budget," said one of the Prisons team managers who sought anonymity.

Kenya Pipeline official Kasujaa Onyonyi said it was a sound move.

"Few teams participated in the first leg and the decision wont change anything. The welfare our players is what matters the most," said Onyonyi.

KCB Ladies Volleyball Team manager Moses Kimani said it was a wise decision by the federation.

"We really can't tell when the Covid-19 will be contained. Even if the league would have resumed now, it would be a crunch period for the players. This period will give clubs enough time to prepare for next season assuming the virus will be contained soon," said Kimani.

Equity Bank men's team manager and KVF team manager chairman Nicholas Bitok said they don't have a choice but comply.

FIVB CALENDAR

Meanwhile, KVF has aligned its competitions with the FIVB calendar federation's Secretary General Ben Juma has confirmed.

According to International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) calendar, federations should start their leagues in October and end in April.

Juma said they now await government directives on resumption of sports activities as they look to start the 2020/21 season in October.

"We had played one leg in Nyeri and the turnout was low so there was no significant impact on the league standings.

"However, the clubs which had paid their registration fee, their subscription is still valid and will be carried forward to the next season," he added.

Juma reiterated that GSU and Kenya Prisons who won 2019 men and women's titles respectively retain their status as reigning league champions.