Kenya: Former Kenya Sevens Team Manager Lands Kenya Rugby League Role

Nairobi — Former Kenya Sevens Team Manager John Mbai has been appointed as the Director of Growth and Development by the Kenya Rugby League Federation, who have been pruning out top names from mainstream rugby to set up their base.

Mbai will primarily be responsible for developing the Federation's growth strategies and plans in a bid to acquire, build and grow its infrastructure as well as manage and retain relationships with the existing partners and stakeholders.

The former Shujaa TM who is also World Rugby Organization level 3 trained coach has vast experience in rugby, boasting of close to 15 years in the game as player and coach.

As a player he turned out for Mwamba Rugby Club and the disbanded Ulinzi. As a coach, the tactician has handled Mean Machine, Mwamba RFC, Technical university of Kenya RFC and Strathmore Leos.

"Growth and development in general is something that I have a great passion for especially in an era where it is misunderstood, because we are living in a time where people want instant results and have little appreciation for the process of time," Mbai said upon his appointment.

He added; "It's an honor and privilege to get the opportunity to be part of this exciting Journey of building something new that has great potential and working with colleagues with rich rugby pedigree."

Meanwhile, KRLF Chairman Quicks Nyakwaka says he is elated to have Mbai join the team that already has experienced and respected rugby personnel in Edward Rombo, Charles Cardovilis and former Shujaa boss Benjamin Ayimba.

"Mbai will be the man in the middle to monitor success and ensure areas that need great improvement are identified and given much attention they deserve. The fusion of his rich academic background and strong rugby managerial skills will definitely give league the much needed impetus," Nyakwaka stated.

The Rugby League Federation is in the process of strengthening its coaching and technical units, in readiness for its league kick-off and maiden international test match against South Africa later in the year.