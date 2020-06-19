Tunisia: General Legislation Committee Starts Examination of Bill On Repression of Assaults Against Security Forces

19 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The general legislation committee at the House of People's Representatives (HPR) started on Thursday the examination of a bill on the repression of attacks against security forces, article by article.

This "controversial" bill had been submitted to the HPR since April 2015. The current government demanded its urgent examination.

This committee decided to resume the examination of this bill since February 21. As such, it scheduled hearing sessions of law experts, representatives of security unions, the National Bar Association, the Association of Tunisian Judges, civil society associations, as well as the National Defence, Interior and Justice ministries.

Civil society components and human rights organisations are against this bill which, according to them, include "several shortcomings and violates human rights principles." They also consider that the provisions in this draft law "lay the foundation of a tyranny and even a police State."

However, security unions demanded speeding up the examination of the bill in the wake of terrorist operations, including the March 6 suicide attack against a security patrol in Les Berges du Lac in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Tunis.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.