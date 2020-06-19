Tunisia: General Legislation Committee Starts Examination of Bill On Repression of Assaults Against Security Forces

Tunis/Tunisia — The general legislation committee at the House of People's Representatives (HPR) started on Thursday the examination of a bill on the repression of attacks against security forces, article by article.

This "controversial" bill had been submitted to the HPR since April 2015. The current government demanded its urgent examination.

This committee decided to resume the examination of this bill since February 21. As such, it scheduled hearing sessions of law experts, representatives of security unions, the National Bar Association, the Association of Tunisian Judges, civil society associations, as well as the National Defence, Interior and Justice ministries.

Civil society components and human rights organisations are against this bill which, according to them, include "several shortcomings and violates human rights principles." They also consider that the provisions in this draft law "lay the foundation of a tyranny and even a police State."

However, security unions demanded speeding up the examination of the bill in the wake of terrorist operations, including the March 6 suicide attack against a security patrol in Les Berges du Lac in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Tunis.