Mauritius: Maintenance and Repairs Works Undertaken At Different Youth and Sports Facilities

19 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation is proceeding with maintenance and repair works in its different facilities namely Youth Centres, swimming pools and stadiums. Hence these facilities are closed to the public since 18 June 2020 until further notice.

They are:

1. Trefles Youth Centre

2. Roche Bois Youth Centre

3. Mare D'Albert Swimming Pool

4. Souvenir Swimming Pool, Calebasses

5. Maryse Justin Stadium, Reduit

6. Harry Latour Stadium, Mahebourg

7. Serge Alfred Swimming Pool, Beau Bassin

8. Saint François Xavier Stadium, Port-Louis

