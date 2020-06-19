Sudan: Central Bank Denies Suspension of Mobile Banking Services Program

19 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan has denied news reports carried out by some social media that it directed the Financial Banking Services to suspend mobile banking services program inall the banks operating in Sudan starting from, Saturday,June.20-2020, until further notice.

The bank affirmed in a press statement issued, Friday, denied the issuance of any decision or directive, in this connection.

The statement, further, denied presence of any defect or insurance problem in the programs and applications of the banking cell phone.

