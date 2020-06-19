Somalia, Somaliland Talks Went On As Planned - Federal Affairs Minister

19 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister for Interior and Federal Affairs, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye who was among the delegation in Djibouti says the meeting with Somaliland went as expected.

He said "The meeting aimed to resume bilateral talks with Somaliland had some challenges but we did our best," said the minister

According to the minister, Somalia and Somaliland agreed to come up with confidence building and implement the past deals. Both Somalia and Somaliland delegates at the meeting agreed to form three joint sub-committees to deal with aid, investment as well as security and airspace.

The joint committee isis set to meet again after fifteen days in Djibouti to resume talks.

There had been reports circulating that the meeting had hit a snag with Somaliland taking a hardstand.

