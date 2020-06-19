Ghana: Prosecution Amends Charges Against Kwabena Duffour, 8 Others

State prosecutors yesterday amended the charge sheet of the case against Dr Kwabena Duffour, a former Minister of Finance, and a shareholder of defunct Unibank who is standing trial for alleged criminal offences with three more additional charges.

With this amendment, the charges against Dr Duffour, his son Kwabena Duffour II and seven others have increased from 68 to 71.

The new charges include falsification of Unibank documents, conspiracy to falsify Unibank documents and fraud.

The accused who pleaded not guilty to all the charges were to remain on their old bail conditions of GH¢60 million with three sureties each.

The case has been adjourned to July 16 and 17 for case management conference.

The other accused are HODA Holdings Limited, Johnson Pandit Asiama, former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana and Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Chief Operating Officer of the bank.

The rest are Elsie Dansoa Kyereh, Executive Head of Corporate Banking, Jeffrey Amon, Senior Relationship Manager, Benjamin Ofori, Executive Head of Credit Control and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh, Financial Control Manager.