Ghana: Redavia Offers Free Solar Power to Ghanaian Firms

REDAVIA, a global market leader in solar power for businesses, has signed COVID-19 Resilience leases with two institutions offering them six months of free solar to withstand the COVID crisis.

The institutions are Emigoh Ghana Ltd and Methodist University College Ghana.

A statement issued by the company in Accra said "the management at Methodist University College Ghana had been searching for an alternative energy solution for some time now, but other providers were unable to meet their requirements."

"Methodist University College Ghana, President Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw was thrilled when REDAVIA offered his institution the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions while also making savings that can be reinvested into the university," it said.

Stephen Eku, CEO of Emigoh, said, "After working for years to create a premium, sustainable food supply chain, I am delighted to partner with a company like REDAVIA that will allow us to also reduce our carbon footprint in a cost-efficient way."

COVID-19 has disrupted African businesses significantly. In this challenging time, REDAVIA enables sound businesses to reduce their operating costs with a free solar plant leasing service. REDAVIA has introduced the COVID-19 Resilience Lease, which provides solar power plants to business customers for six months, completely for free.

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, said, "We are glad to be able to make a difference for our business partners in this time of need and start win-win relationships that will last for decades. The COVID Resilience Lease Programme is already a huge success, and we are keen to scale up the programme further. We invite more companies to apply."