Kenya: Musa Mohammed Talks Up Possibility of Contract Extension at Nkana FC

18 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed has talked up the possibility of extending his stay in Zambia.

Mohammed has been plying his trade at Nkana FC for the past two seasons but his contract at the Kitwe-based club is set to lapse at the end of June.

"I could renew my deal at Nkana. I have enjoyed my stay at Nkana and even though we did not win titles over there, we had some great success especially in the continental matches. Life in Zambia and Kenya is almost the same and the club is professionally run," Mohammed said.

"Other clubs have shown interest in my services and we have had some negotiations. I have an elaborate decision to make on the way forward. I hope to have some news soon," the former Gor Mahia defender told Nairobi News.

Zambian clubs Lusaka Dynamos and Tanzanian bigwigs Azam and Young Africans (Yanga) are among the teams rumuored to be eyeing the centre back, who led captained Kenya to the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup victory on home soil.

Mohammed also enjoyed a stint in Europe, at Albanian club FK Tirana, and is considered among the most capped players of all time at Gor Mahia.

