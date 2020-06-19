Nigeria Records Highest Daily Spike of 745 COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded its highest daily spike of 745 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 18,480 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 280 new cases, Oyo 103, Ebonyi 72, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 60, Imo 46, Edo 34, Delta 33, Rivers 25, Kaduna 23, Ondo 16, Katsina 12, Kano 10, Bauchi eight, Borno seven, Kwara five, Gombe four, Sokoto and Enugu two each, while Yobe, Osun and Nasarawa one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 18,480 cases of COVID-19. 6,307 persons have been discharged, while 475 persons have died."