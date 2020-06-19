Nigeria Records Highest Daily Spike of 745 COVID-19 Cases

19 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded its highest daily spike of 745 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 18,480 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 280 new cases, Oyo 103, Ebonyi 72, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 60, Imo 46, Edo 34, Delta 33, Rivers 25, Kaduna 23, Ondo 16, Katsina 12, Kano 10, Bauchi eight, Borno seven, Kwara five, Gombe four, Sokoto and Enugu two each, while Yobe, Osun and Nasarawa one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 18,480 cases of COVID-19. 6,307 persons have been discharged, while 475 persons have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.