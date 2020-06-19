Kenya: Young Jebitok, Jepkorir Hard At Work in Training

17 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Africa Under-20 1,500 metres bronze medalist, Edinah Jebitok and National Under-20 Cross Country champion, Maureen Jepkorir, have not let Covid-19 pandemic get in the way of their training ahead of the World Under-20 Championships to be held in Nairobi.

The athletes have experienced challenges in training, but have remained focused on sealing slots in Team Kenya for the global track and field event.

"Things have become tough, especially when training alone with no one to monitor you as the coach is not around," said the 18-year-old Jebitok, the 2017 world under-18 1,500m bronze medalist.

Jebitok has resorted to doing more of the long runs than speed work since the track at Keringet Estate Primary School in Nakuru County is closed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are determined to make good use of every moment to keep fit and be ready for any eventualities," said Jebitok, a Form One student at Tulwet Secondary School in Nakuru.

Jepkorir said although they have been getting frequent instructions and programmes from their coaches, led by Charles Ng'eno, one can't be perfect in the absence of the coaches.

"This is a completely new scenario where discipline will really count," said Jepkorir. "You really can't tell how good you are training alone. Making an impact isn't easy."

Jebitok and Jepkorir were among 40 athletes who have been in the World Under-20 camp in Keringet and benefited from Athletics Kenya/government's stimulus package of food and cash stipends.

Jepkorir beat Jebitok to win during the National Cross Country Championships in February where the duo claimed places in the team for the Africa Cross Country Championships.

The continental event that was due for April 8 in Lome, Togo, has also been postponed to next year owing to coronavirus.

Ng'eno said Keringet will place at least 15 athletes in Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships that was due July 7-12 this year but postponed.

World Athletics is yet to set the new dates for the world junior event but there is a likelihood that it will be held next year.

