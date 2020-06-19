Kenya: Athletes at Kisii's St Peter's Camp Fire Warning Shot to U-20 Opponents

Runners at St Peter's Keberesi Athletics Camp in Kisii County have told opponents from north and central Rift to prepare for bruising battle in middle and long distance races during Team Kenya selection ahead of 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Charles Olwong'a, the head coach at the camp, has said his athletes, drawn from as far away as West Pokot and Baringo, have done well not only on field and short races but also in the middle and long distances.

"We have had over 50 junior athletes training with us before we closed down the camp owing to Covid-19 health protocols," said Olwong'a, who lauded Athletics Kenya Public Relations Officer, Evans Bosire for setting up the camp in 2015, the third after Keroka and Nyota in the region.

Bosire is also the principal at Keroka Technical Training Institute in Kisii County. "We really appreciate his efforts of helping the youth embrace athletics as well as education. The national athletics office has also come in to support his efforts and this is inspiring," said Olwong'a.

Training programmes

The camp issued training programmes to its young athletes for their individual sessions.

"Athletes staying close to the camp have been training in small groups but we have put in place strict measures since they must protect themselves and their families too,"said Olwong'a.

Olwong'a was speaking on Tuesday when his camp received food donations and cash stipends from Athletics Kenya as part of the World Under-20 stimulus programme.

World Under-20 Championships that were originally planned for July 7-12 have been postponed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

World Athletics is yet to name new dates for the event but it's likely to be held next year.

Athletics Kenya's Director for Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir and committee member Elizabeth Keitany delivered the food and cash package to the athletes. It is part of the government's support for World Under-20 camps.

Among the athletes from the camp angling for positions in Team Kenya are Eunice Boke (800 metres), Joel Muturi (5,000m), Gilbert Nyamau (400m hurdles), Beatrice Machoka(400m hurdles), Daniel Wasike( 100m/200m), Collins Kipkorir (triple jump), Martha Nyabuto (long jump), Vincent Korir (high jump) and Clifford Obado (race walk).

Korir said they have so far visited 16 out of the 19 camps to deliver the stimulus package.

"Our athletes lack food and proper training facilities. They don't have basic things like training shoes and tracksuits," Korir said.

"They lack stadiums for training, especially with camps and schools closed."

Korir said Covid-19 pandemic has served lessons for Athletics Kenya. "We now more than ever need to focus on the grass root development if we need to keep our granary rich,"