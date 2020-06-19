Kenya: KVF Annuls 2020 Season

18 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

This year's Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League season has been nullified, the federation's Secretary General Ben Juma has confirmed.

The season, which had served off in February with the Nyeri leg, was to run until July as opposed to November as part of concerted efforts by the federation to align its competitions with the international FIVB calendar.

According to International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) calendar, federations should start their leagues in October and end in April.

KVF had suspended the league indefinitely in March following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

KVF National Executive Committee met at the weekend via a Zoom meeting and unanimously decided to cancel the first leg results and the season altogether.

KVF Secretary General Ben Juma confirmed the new development saying they now await government directives on resumption of sports activities as they look to start the 2020/21 season in October.

"We had played one leg in Nyeri and the turnout was low so there was no significant impact on the league standings. We will start afresh when the time comes," said Juma.

"However, the clubs which had paid their registration fee, their subscription is still valid and will be carried forward to the next season," he added.

Juma reiterated that General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons who won 2019 men and women's titles respectively retain their status as reigning league champions.

The KVF National League served off in mid-February at Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri.

Only five men's teams out of 12, and three women's clubs out of seven honoured their league matches.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Kenya Prisons competed in the women's category. Kenya Prisons, Equity Bank, Administration Police, Kenya Forest Service, and Prisons Rift Valley featured in the men's competition.

