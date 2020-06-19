Nigeria: 700 Health Workers, 19 General Hospitals Affected By Strike Action in Nasarawa

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — 700 health workers, 19 general hospitals and thousands of patients have been affected by the strike action embarked upon by Coalition of Health Workers Union in Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr Bulus Umaru Peter, said "The strike action by about 700 union members in 19 general hospitals, consisting of 17 state general hospitals, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia, and Federal Medical centre (FMC) in Keffi has affected thousands of patients."

According to him, the doctors commenced the strike action last Thursday, demanding for Nasarawa State government to commence payment of hazard allowance to doctors and health workers risking their lives in the field and those providing services at isolation centres.

Dr Bulus stressed that they also joined the indefinite strike action by the national body in solidarity with their members across the country as many have been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the unions in Nasarawa are also demanding for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to properly protect their members as some of them have contacted the disease.

The union leader, however, said that they will be offering services to those in isolation centres for only two weeks, but that they would resume strike indefinitely after the expiration of the period.

