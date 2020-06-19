Nigeria: Flood - Sema Urges Kebbi Residents in Riverine Areas to Relocate

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has advised people resident in riverine areas to relocate to upland areas to safeguard themselves against the likelihood of flood disasters in the state.

The Board Chairman of the agency in the state, Alhaji Sank Dododo, gave the advice while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

"As the rainy season sets in, people living along the riverine areas should relocate to upland in order to safeguard themselves against the likelihood of flood disasters.

"If you can recall, at its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) warned some states, and Kebbi inclusive, to be cautious against the possibilities of heavy rainfall in 2020," he said.

He recalled that NIMET predicted that heavy rainfall might result in flooding and other social disequilibria in some parts of the country.

"We are going to collaborate with all the stakeholders in the state to sensitise the public to take precautionary measures against disasters, especially flood and windstorm, and their management, in both the rural and urban areas," he said.

The chairman also enjoined the general public to ensure the evacuation of wastes from waterways and drains within and around their environment.

