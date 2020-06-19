Nigeria: NCDC Announces 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infection Hits 18,480

19 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria has recorded 745 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 18,480.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Thursday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 745 new confirmed cases were from 21 states, with six deaths as at June 18.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 280 new cases and Oyo was second with 103 new infections.

Amongst others were Ebonyi(72), FCT(60), Imo(46), Edo(34), Delta(33), Rivers(25), Kaduna(23), Ondo(16), Katsina(12), Kano(10), Bauchi(8), Borno(7), Kwara(5), Gombe(4), Sokoto(2), Enugu(2), Yobe(1), Osun(1), Nasarawa(1).

The NCDC said that till date, 18,480 cases have been confirmed; 11,698 active cases; 6,307 cases treated and discharged; 106,006 samples collected and 475 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose might be COVID-19.

It called on Nigerians not to ignore these symptoms, adding that they should call their state hotline immediately to arrange for a test.

The health agency said every treatment regiment to be used in Nigeria's response to COVID-19 must be supported by science.

NCDC said that Nigerians should avoid sharing items at their place of worship including books, mats, microphones, kettles etc.

It, however, advised Nigerians that they should remember that it was better to worship at home and avoid mass gatherings to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.