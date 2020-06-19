Congo-Kinshasa: Tanganyika - Monusco Encourages Districts Leaders to Collaborate With Police in the Fight Against Insecurity

19 June 2020
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

To build and strengthen trust between local actors and the Congolese National Police in the protection of civilians, MONUSCO facilitated, on June 15, a meeting between the social partners and the Congolese National Police ( PNC) senior officers in Kalemie, Tanganyika province.

Besides the Congolese National Police officers, 16 Chiefs of districts including one (1) woman, representing the three communes of the city of Kalemie took part in the meetig.

The meeting was also intended to encourage grassroots leadership to maintain a better collaboration with the police in the fight against all forms of insecurity, and to promote the idea for the establishment of local Council for proximity security services bringing together police chiefs and chiefs of districts. The meeting reviewed the security measures to be taken and the modalities for the participation of the local populations in a more effective fight against insecurity in the city of Kalemie.

Kataki 2 district chief Jules Mwana Katamba confirmed the merits of such an action by declaring he stands ready to collaborate on the project. "We will contribute, we will work together with MONUSCO, MONUSCO-Police and our national police force and us, the chiefs of districts. We will always work together in close collaboration in the fight against insecurity."

This initiative is in line with MONUSCO Police interventions, which, in August 2019, assessed security strategies with the PNC and the chiefs of Kalemie districts as part of the Operational Strategy for the Fight against Insecurity in Kalemie (SOLIKA) whose center has been operational since April 2017.

To combat urban insecurity, besides organizing joint patrols with the PNC and providing toll-free numbers, MONUSCO police has provided assistance in installing 50 street lamps to light up police stations in remote corners of the City. It has also set up containers to serve as a police stations, aware that PNC's professionalization also involves improving police personnel's working conditions.

MONUSCO Police seized the opportunity to raise awareness of the good techniques regarding the barrier gestures and other distancing preventive measures to observe with a view to stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Kalemie.

Read the original article on Monusco.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monusco

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.