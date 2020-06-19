Tunisia: Bar Council Denounces Physical and Moral Attacks On Lawyers

19 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bar Council composed of former barristers of the National Bar Association of Tunisia (ONAT) denounced "the physical and moral attacks against lawyers lately."

The National Bar Association of Tunisia said in a press release that the Bar Council, which met on Thursday at the courthouse, called on the political and administrative authorities to " assume their responsibilities in this regard and to put an end to these deplorable practices."

The meeting of the Bar Council also addressed other issues, including the respect of the right of defence as an important guarantee of a fair trial, in compliance with the provisions of article 108 of the Constitution, the press release added.

Besides, the Bar Council underlined the need to rigorously enforce the law, control the effective exercise of the profession and continue the action aimed at improving professional performance and the digitalisation of the courts' work.

The former Presidents of the Bar Association also stressed the need to speed up the promulgation of the organic law on the legal profession by involving the profession's structures.

Held at the initiative of Bar President Brahim Bouderbala, the meeting was attended by former barristers Abdelwahab El Behi, Abdeljelil Bouraoui, Béchir Essid, Abdessatar Ben Moussa, Abderrazak Kilani, Chaouki Tabib and Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoufh.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.