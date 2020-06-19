Tunisia: Bar Council Denounces Physical and Moral Attacks On Lawyers

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bar Council composed of former barristers of the National Bar Association of Tunisia (ONAT) denounced "the physical and moral attacks against lawyers lately."

The National Bar Association of Tunisia said in a press release that the Bar Council, which met on Thursday at the courthouse, called on the political and administrative authorities to " assume their responsibilities in this regard and to put an end to these deplorable practices."

The meeting of the Bar Council also addressed other issues, including the respect of the right of defence as an important guarantee of a fair trial, in compliance with the provisions of article 108 of the Constitution, the press release added.

Besides, the Bar Council underlined the need to rigorously enforce the law, control the effective exercise of the profession and continue the action aimed at improving professional performance and the digitalisation of the courts' work.

The former Presidents of the Bar Association also stressed the need to speed up the promulgation of the organic law on the legal profession by involving the profession's structures.

Held at the initiative of Bar President Brahim Bouderbala, the meeting was attended by former barristers Abdelwahab El Behi, Abdeljelil Bouraoui, Béchir Essid, Abdessatar Ben Moussa, Abderrazak Kilani, Chaouki Tabib and Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoufh.