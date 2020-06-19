Tunisia: COVID-19 - 14 More Imported Cases (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued on Friday that on June 18, out of a total of 1279 conducted screening tests, including 15 as part of monitoring active cases, 18 tests have been positive.
They are 14 more imported infection cases reported among Tunisian repatriates who are placed in mandatory quarantine and 4 already active cases.
The tally thus rises to 1,146 confirmed infection cases out of a total of 64,910 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.
1,014 persons have recovered. 82 patients are still infected and under health care.
The number of deaths caused by the virus is still 50.
Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:
Gouvernorat
N° of confirmed cases
N°of recoveries
N°
of deaths
N°
of active cases
Tunis
240(+2imported cases)
225
9
6
Ariana
104
96
5
3
Ben Arous
102
95
4
3
Manouba
44(+1imported case)
35
5
4
Nabeul
23(+2 imported cases)
15
1
7
Zaghouan
03
3
Bizerte
31
27
1
3
Béja
07(+1imported case)
5
2
Jendouba
02
1
1
Le Kef
09(+1imported case)
7
1
1
Siliana
06
4
2
Sousse
94(+1imported case)
80
8
6
Monastir
47(+1imported case)
43
4
Mahdia
24(+1imported case)
18
2
4
Sfax
42
33
5
4
Kairouan
20(+3imported case)
9
11
Kasserine
10
9
1
Sidi Bouzid
12(+1imported case)
8
1
3
Gabès
28
26
2
Médenine
94
86
5
3
Tataouine
38
35
1
2
Gafsa
50
45
1
4
Tozeur
05
5
Kébili
111
104
1
6
Total
1146
1014
50
82