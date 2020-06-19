Tunisia: COVID-19 - 14 More Imported Cases (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued on Friday that on June 18, out of a total of 1279 conducted screening tests, including 15 as part of monitoring active cases, 18 tests have been positive.

They are 14 more imported infection cases reported among Tunisian repatriates who are placed in mandatory quarantine and 4 already active cases.

The tally thus rises to 1,146 confirmed infection cases out of a total of 64,910 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.

1,014 persons have recovered. 82 patients are still infected and under health care.

The number of deaths caused by the virus is still 50.

Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:

Gouvernorat

N° of confirmed cases

N°of recoveries

N°

of deaths

N°

of active cases

Tunis

240(+2imported cases)

225

9

6

Ariana

104

96

5

3

Ben Arous

102

95

4

3

Manouba

44(+1imported case)

35

5

4

Nabeul

23(+2 imported cases)

15

1

7

Zaghouan

03

3

Bizerte

31

27

1

3

Béja

07(+1imported case)

5

2

Jendouba

02

1

1

Le Kef

09(+1imported case)

7

1

1

Siliana

06

4

2

Sousse

94(+1imported case)

80

8

6

Monastir

47(+1imported case)

43

4

Mahdia

24(+1imported case)

18

2

4

Sfax

42

33

5

4

Kairouan

20(+3imported case)

9

11

Kasserine

10

9

1

Sidi Bouzid

12(+1imported case)

8

1

3

Gabès

28

26

2

Médenine

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

94

86

5

3

Tataouine

38

35

1

2

Gafsa

50

45

1

4

Tozeur

05

5

Kébili

111

104

1

6

Total

1146

1014

50

82