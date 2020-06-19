South Africa: Commercial Rights Broker Launches Desperate Claim Against SA Rugby Union

19 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

This latest development appears to be nothing more than a flexing of muscles from a bruised company that has lost several court cases over the past four years.

The commercial rights company Aerios has launched a desperate attempt to recoup money after years of fruitless litigation attempts against Western Province Rugby (WPR) by turning its sights on mother body the SA Rugby Union (Saru).

Aerios claims it is owed R183-million based on the "loss of extensive agreements that gave Aerios the exclusive rights to sell Western Province advertising at Newlands and/or the Cape Town stadium".

In a highly sensational press release that made sweeping claims about the validity of its commercial rights and bullying tactics by Saru itself, Aerios sounded desperate after years of court setbacks.

Aerios intends to take Saru and the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) to court, in what is likely to be another expensive case.

Aerios accused Saru of "endorsing" the liquidation of WPR, which effectively freed the union of its contractual obligations to Aerios. It also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

