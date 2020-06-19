Ghana: Offinso North Assembly Honours Collins Ntim

19 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Akomadan — The Offinso North District Assembly, supported by the chiefs, has honoured Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for the area for his sterling leadership qualities and spearheading the development of the district.

He was presented with a special award and a framed citation at a brief ceremony held at Akomadan, the district capital, last Thursday.

The citation read: "The Lord chose you, the people elected you, then the Lord anointed you, The President gave you a chance, you proved beyond human imagination".

"When you promise, it comes to fruition. You've left footprints on the soil of Offinso North and Ghana. We are highly appreciative of your development agenda. The people of Offinso are proud of you. We say Ayekoo to you, Baffour Ntim Katakyie, Oseadeeyo", it concluded.

In a speech, Mr David Boakye Asare, the District Chief Executive recounted that the creation of the district in 2008 saw the appointment of Mr Ntim as the first DCE who managed to keep the toddling district on its feet after being in office for only eight months following the exit of the Kufuor- led New Patriotic Party(NPP) administration.

He said Mr Ntim who was elected the MP for the area, even in opposition, succeeded in undertaking a number of development projects in furtherance of his agenda of transforming the district into a municipality by the year 2025.

Today, the district can boast of an array of development projects with a good number of others including a Greenhouse project, Local Government Institute, Court building, Police Command and a rice factory in the pipeline.

Receiving the award, Mr Ntim thanked the chiefs and people for the honour and pledged to work harder and not to betray the confidence reposed in him for the past 12 years.

He labelled the district as one of the fastest growing districts in the country today.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.