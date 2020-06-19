Ghana: Offinso North Assembly Honours Collins Ntim

Akomadan — The Offinso North District Assembly, supported by the chiefs, has honoured Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for the area for his sterling leadership qualities and spearheading the development of the district.

He was presented with a special award and a framed citation at a brief ceremony held at Akomadan, the district capital, last Thursday.

The citation read: "The Lord chose you, the people elected you, then the Lord anointed you, The President gave you a chance, you proved beyond human imagination".

"When you promise, it comes to fruition. You've left footprints on the soil of Offinso North and Ghana. We are highly appreciative of your development agenda. The people of Offinso are proud of you. We say Ayekoo to you, Baffour Ntim Katakyie, Oseadeeyo", it concluded.

In a speech, Mr David Boakye Asare, the District Chief Executive recounted that the creation of the district in 2008 saw the appointment of Mr Ntim as the first DCE who managed to keep the toddling district on its feet after being in office for only eight months following the exit of the Kufuor- led New Patriotic Party(NPP) administration.

He said Mr Ntim who was elected the MP for the area, even in opposition, succeeded in undertaking a number of development projects in furtherance of his agenda of transforming the district into a municipality by the year 2025.

Today, the district can boast of an array of development projects with a good number of others including a Greenhouse project, Local Government Institute, Court building, Police Command and a rice factory in the pipeline.

Receiving the award, Mr Ntim thanked the chiefs and people for the honour and pledged to work harder and not to betray the confidence reposed in him for the past 12 years.

He labelled the district as one of the fastest growing districts in the country today.