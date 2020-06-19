Ghana: New Crystal to Hold Webinar for HR, CEOs On COVID-19

Human Resource Directors and Chief Executives will on Monday, June 22, 2020, hold a webinar to discuss work place safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour programme is being organised by private healthcare provider, New Crystal Health Services (NCHS), together with Multimedia Group, and PharmAcess and will be live on Joy FM, Joy News TV and streamed on social media platforms for the general public.

It is intended to give decision makers in organisations insight into what measures to put in place to make their work place safe and convenient for everyone.

Experts in medical practice as well as workplace health and safety, will address the webinar. Issues to be discussed include knowing how to put in protocols for work place and employee safety, what safe work place should look like, and what investments are required in the business on safety.

The experts will also speak on where to have testing services for COVID-19 and how NCHS is able to work with organisations on employee safety.

The Chief Executive of NCHS, Dr Wisdom Amegbletor said the webinar had become necessary following the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

He explained that with the easing of the restrictions, various organisations might be contemplating resuming normal work but with a lot of apprehension.

"Also there might be others who might misconstrue the easing down of the restrictions to mean the dangers are over," he said.

Dr. Amegbletor said the webinar would speak to what organisations could do to resume work fully and still stay safe.

"We have assembled a solid team of professionals and experts led by Dr Allotey Addo of the New Crystal Group an Occupational Health and Safety expert, and Mad. Bonifacia Agyei of PharmAccess Ghana, also a safety expert. Also included in the team are Dr Ernest Asiedu, an epidemiologist and safety expert, Dr Philip Anderson, Country Director - Roche and my good self, and it is going to be a very exciting and informative discussion that management of every organisation must listen to," he said.