Ghana: Residents Ordered to Weed, Desilt Choked Gutters ... for Failing to Wear Face Masks

19 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

Some recalcitrant Sunyani residents who failed to wear their face masks were yesterday arrested and made to undertake clean-up exercise for some hours by security agencies who were on the streets to enforce directives and protocols of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) announced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Sunyani COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce led by Supt. Haruna Alhassan of the Ghana Immigration Service were on the streets of Sunyani to ensure that residents adhered to the directives and protocols announced by the President to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

The taskforce was made up of representatives from the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Sunyani Traditional Council and Service Commanders of the various security agencies in the Bono Region.

The about 100 residents who were found without masks were compelled to weed, clean and desilt choked gutters within the municipality.

Supt. Haruna Alhassan told the Ghanaian Times that the operation was not only limited to the Sunyani area, but other suburbs such as Chiraa, Odumase, Kwatiri, Fiapre and Adentia, among others.

He noted that although the region had not witnessed a surge in the COVID-19 cases after it recorded a case in March this year, authorities are not leaving anything to chance, hence such punitive measures adopted to deter the people from flouting the order to wear their masks.

