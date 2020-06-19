Malawi: Kasungu's Chief Kaomba Urges Malawians to Vote for DPP-UDF Alliance - 'Opposition Only Versed in Demos '

19 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

One of Kasungu's most influential Chewa chiefs Senior Chief Kaomba has hit at the opposition Tonse Alliance, saying it does not have experience in the running of government affairs.

He has urged people of Kasungu to vote for the DPP-UDF alliance whose candidate is President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Chief Kaomba spoke at Kasungu boma where President Mutharika held a whistle-stop rally to address supporters there.

According to the Senior chief, government has lined up and implemented various developments meant to uplift the lives of people of Kasungu.

'It is only this alliance which has the capacity and experience to run government, the others are still kids in this game,' said Chief Kaomba.

He also said the opposition has been running to the courts and holding demonstrations, a development that has derailed development in most parts of the country.

The Senior Chief also praised President Mutharika for picking UDF leader Atupele Muluzi as his runningmate who he hailed as being youthful, development oriented and focused.

'Your Excellency, we the people of Kasungu are grateful for your choice of runningnate. Hon Muluzi is experienced in goverment as he has already served in your government,' he added.

Senior Chief Kaomba also disclosed that some members of the Kamuzu Banda family have expressed gratitude to the President and his government for the support rendered in various forms.

The President is on his way to Mzuzu where he is expected to address several political meetings.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

