Malawi: Alliances Confident As Ballot Papers Arrive for Malawi Presidential Re-Vote

The grand opposition Tonse Alliance and the ruling DPP-UDF alliance contesting in the June 23 Court-sanctioned fresh presidential election say their confidence in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has been boosted following the transparent arrival of the batch of ballot papers on Friday .

The papers arrived through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe amid heavy security by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who were deployed in strategic corners within Air Cargo building precincts.

An Emirates cargo aeroplane landed at KIA at 11.45am and the ejecting of palates of ballot papers immediately started under the watch of political party representatives and observers.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials said in separate interviews that MEC displayed a high level of commitment to ensure that the elections next Tuesday are held in a fair, credible and transparent manner.

MCP Secretary General Elsenwhower Mkaka expressed confidence that the elections will be conducted fairly following the transparent manner in which the final stages of elections are being run.

DPP director of elections Ben Phiri also hailed MEC for ensuring that all processes are done in a transparent manner.

There are three presidential candidates in the fresh elections.

The presidential candidates include Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi ; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima as well as Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani and his running mate Archibald Kalawang'oma.