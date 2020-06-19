Eritrea: Over 4.8 Billion Nakfa Disbursed to Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Over 4 billion 889 million Nakfa has been disbursed to the families of the martyrs starting from 1995 till march of 2020, Mr. Zerai Tekleab, Director of the Welfare branch in the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare indicated.

Speaking to Erina in connection with the commemoration of 20 June, Martyrs Day, and Mr. Zerai explained that the Government of Eritrea has in 1995 provided a total sum of 10,000 Nakfa to the families of martyrs for each fallen hero while a monthly payment of 500 Nakfa has been provided since 2004 in line with proclamation 137/2003.

Mr. Zerai further stated that to facilitate the applicability of the proclamation and the monthly payment, the Government of Eritrea has established 15 permanent centers and 37 mobile sites.

Regarding the financial support Eritreans inside and outside the country contribute, Mr. Zerai pointed out that nationals have been shouldering responsibility of supporting from one to 54 families while those clustered in groups have been supporting up to 90 families of the families of martyrs. The nationals have so far contributed over 123 million Nakfa to augment Martyrs' Trust Fund since 2004, he added.

Mr. Zerai further elaborated that apart from the regular support provided by the Government and nationals, thousands of families of martyrs have been rehabilitated with livestock, small scale businesses supported with vocational trainings.