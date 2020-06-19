Rwanda: New SC Kiyovu Signing Thrilled to Work With Karekezi - Omar Ngando

Omar Ngando has said that he is very happy to be coached by Rwanda football legend Olivier Karekezi after completing his move to SC Kiyovu on Tuesday.

The central defender joined SC Kiyovu along with Burundian compatriot Abeddy Bigirimana, each on a two-year deal.

"I am very happy and I look forward to working under a professional coach like Karekezi. I have a lot of respect for him, he is one of the players I grew up admiring," said the Burundi international. "Hopefully we can win titles - especially the league title - together."

Ngando previously played for AS Kigali in the Rwanda Premier League.

Meanwhile, new import Bigirimana was signed from Burundian top tier side Rukinzo where, last season, he scored eight goals and created 12 assists.

The forward can also play as holding midfielder.