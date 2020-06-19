Namibia: Court Rejects Convicted Rapist's Version

A man who was convicted of rape in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday claimed the 29-year-old victim only reported the matter because he refused to be in a monogamous relationship with her.

The 35-year-old Jan Vleermuis said at the time of the offence, he was in a relationship with the mother of his children, whilst also seeing the complainant. Relatives and members of the community knew their relationship. It is Vleermius' testimony that on 24 January 2010, the date of the alleged rape, he and the victim discussed the status of their relationship after they had consensual sex, where he informed her that he was not going to leave the mother of his children.

As he was allegedly ready to leave the complainant's house, she allegedly started crying and threatened to report the accused for rape. However, the court found Vleermuis' version to be false and thus convicted him of rape.

"I have come to the conclusion that the accused contorted the story to evade responsibility for his actions. It is simply an afterthought which must be rejected with the contempt it deserves," said magistrate Johannes Shuuveni. Shuuveni further noted that Vleermuis failed to call witnesses who can corroborate his version that he knew the victim and was in fact in a relationship with her. Handing down judgement, Shuuveni said the victim's version of events was verified by medical reports, which indicated that there was forceful penetration, which is inconsistent with a willing partner.

The investigating officer and her aunt further corroborated her version. According to the victim's testimony during the trial, in the wee hours of 24 January 2010, she allegedly returned home after having spent the day at her aunt's house. While she was busy locking the house door, an unknown man started forcing himself through the door. She allegedly enquired about who he was and what he wanted. He allegedly informed her that he has been looking for her. It was the victim's testimony that during the interrogation, the man pushed her inside the house and started assaulting her. He allegedly pulled out a knife, grabbed her by her jacket and threw her on the couch where he allegedly forcefully had sex with her. After raping the victim, Vleermuis allegedly fled only to be arrested later. Vleermuis will return to court on Monday for pre-sentencing procedures. - mamakali@nepc.com.na