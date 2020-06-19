South Africa: Use Quarantine Facilities, Urges Health Department Boss As Province Heads for Peak Infection Rate

analysis

Until there is a vaccine for Covid-19, there needs to be education on mask-wearing and basic hygiene, says the Western Cape departmental head of health, Dr Keith Cloete.

As the Western Cape heads towards its Covid-19 peak in the coming weeks, the provincial health authorities have urged people who are either waiting for test results or are unable to self-isolate at home to make use of quarantine and isolation facilities across the province.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, at his weekly virtual media briefing, on Thursday 18 June, said the provincial peak is expected to occur towards the end of June continuing into early July.

By Thursday at 5pm, the province had 46,951 confirmed cases, with 32,953 recoveries and 1,276 Covid-19 related deaths.

Winde's briefing featured an update on the province's progress, the hotspot plan and a brief update on informal research into comorbidities that has been done in the province. In attendance along with Winde were officials from the provincial health department: Professor Mary-Anne Davies, head of Department Dr Keith Cloete and MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo. They were joined by MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell and departmental head Graham Paulse.

As cases are expected to steadily increase over...